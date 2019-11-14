YouTube star Nikki Lilly: 'Social media isn't reality'
YouTube star Nikki Lilly to be given BAFTA Special Award

YouTube star and charity campaigner, Nikki Lilly, 15, will soon become the youngest ever recipient of the BAFTA Special Award.

Nikki will be honoured for her work in raising awareness of social isues, and being a positive influence on young people through her honest vlog posts about life, music and make-up.

Nikki Lilly has AVM - or arteriovenous malformation. It is a very rare medical condition which causes arteries and veins in her face to swell, sometimes causing life-threatening nose bleeds.

  • 14 Nov 2019
