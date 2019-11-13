PM heckled in flood-hit South Yorkshire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PM Boris Johnson heckled in flood-hit South Yorkshire
Boris Johnson has visited flood-hit South Yorkshire, amid criticism of his handling of the situation.
His arrival was met with some negative responses from residents.
-
13 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window