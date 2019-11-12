Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Young singers to turn gang violence story into opera
Some 700 children are set to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in the Music for Youth Proms on Tuesday evening.
Among them are singers from north London who will perform a powerful piece of music exploring gang violence and culture in Newham.
Ali, 15, told the Victoria Derbyshire programme how he overcame his initial nerves.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
12 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window