'I want to hug Meghan over racist treatment' - Clinton

Hillary Clinton: 'I want to hug Meghan over racist treatment'
Hillary Clinton has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she wants to “hug” the Duchess of Sussex over the sexist and racist treatment that she’s received.
Mrs Clinton and her daughter Chelsea were speaking to 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett.
The former US Presidential candidate and First Lady said the treatment of Meghan had been “heart-breaking and wrong”.
12 Nov 2019
