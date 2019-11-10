Royal family and political leaders gather at Cenotaph

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal family and political leaders gather for remembrance at Cenotaph
Politicians - including Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson - and members of the Royal Family have joined veterans as the UK marks Remembrance Sunday.
A two-minute silence was held at the Cenotaph in London.
It was attended by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as the Queen and Prince Charles.
-
10 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-50366308/royal-family-and-political-leaders-gather-for-remembrance-at-cenotaphRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window