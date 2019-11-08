Life on a flooded Doncaster street
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

England flooding: Life on a flooded Doncaster street

The residents of Daw Lane in Bentley, a suburb of Doncaster woke up to find their street under water, but it's not the first time that many of them have been through a flood.

From a threatened house sale to chickens in the living room, Danny Savage went to see how they cope with the disruption.

Read more: Woman dies after being swept away in floodwater

  • 08 Nov 2019
Go to next video: England flooding: Drone film shows extent of water