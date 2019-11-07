Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit military families
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son, Archie, is beginning to crawl and has his first two teeth, his parents have said.

Meghan Markle told stories about the six-month-old's development while visiting military families in Windsor.

  • 07 Nov 2019
