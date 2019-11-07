Election 2019: What happened on Wednesday?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election 2019: Labour's deputy leader resigns and more

Campaign launches, a Labour resignation and more, as the BBC's Jessica Parker reports.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Nov 2019