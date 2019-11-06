Video

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams has announced her retirement from boxing over fears she could lose her eyesight.

The 37-year-old became the first female Olympic boxing champion when she won gold at London 2012, and then retained her flyweight title at Rio 2016.

She told 5 Live’s Chloe Tilley that after injuring the pupil in her eye during her last fight, “it was time to hang up the gloves and keep my sight”.

Speaking about her legacy in the sport, she says she’s “created history and paved the way so women don’t have to fight the way I did”.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Drive on 6 November 2019.