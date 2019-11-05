'Would it be common sense to leave for the unknown?'
Grenfell survivor 'had to trust' firefighters' advice

A Grenfell survivor says he "had to trust the authorities" after Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was "common sense" to flee the tower.

Marcio Gomes, his wife and two daughters survived the blaze that left 72 dead in June 2017, but his son Logan was stillborn in hospital as a result of the smoke.

