Kidnapped from an unregulated care home

Figures from a BBC News investigation suggest that young people are increasingly going missing from unregulated homes that provide support to over 16 year-olds.

Responses from councils to freedom of information requests by the BBC indicate that the number of times those in care or who have recently left care have gone missing has more than doubled in the last three years in England and Wales.

The BBC has also learned that more than 60 children were found by councils to have been sexually assaulted and exploited while missing from unregulated homes.

The Department for Education declined to be interviewed but says it is trying to improve how local areas respond when a child in care goes missing.

Reporter: Ed Thomas

Producer: Noel Titheradge

Camera and Editing: Adam Walker