Chile's 'women in black' demand justice following protest deaths
'Women in black' are demanding justice in Chile, following recent injuries and deaths of protesters.
At least 20 people have died during the nationwide protests demanding economic and political change.
Chile recently pulled out of hosting two major international summits because of the unrest.
02 Nov 2019
