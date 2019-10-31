Sir Nicholas Soames: 'I was very lucky'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Churchill's grandson Sir Nicholas Soames on leaving politics
In an emotional interview with BBC political correspondent Laura Kuenssberg, Sir Nicholas Soames reflects of the state of British politics and what his grandfather, Sir Winston Churchill might have made of it.
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-50254580/churchill-s-grandson-sir-nicholas-soames-on-leaving-politicsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window