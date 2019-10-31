Boeing 'doesn't understand our grief'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boeing 'doesn't understand our grief'

Zipporah Kuria's father was one of 157 people killed when a Boeing 737 Max crashed in March.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 31 Oct 2019