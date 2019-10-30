Grenfell Tower: ‘Fire chief should step down’

Video

A report into the Grenfell Tower fire has criticised the London Fire Brigade's response and said the tower did not meet building regulations.

Relatives of people who died in the fire told Victoria Derbyshire that the London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton should resign, rather than retire next year.

Karim Mussilhy, vice chairman of Grenfell United, said he was not blaming the firefighters, but questioned why greater common sense was not used.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.