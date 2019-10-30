Johnson, Corbyn and May react to Grenfell report

Video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former PM Theresa May have spoken in Parliament in support of the relatives of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

Responding to the publication of a report following the first phase of the inquiry into the tragedy, Mr Johnson said: "No report, no words, no apology will ever make good the loss suffered and the trauma experienced."

The report criticised the London Fire Brigade for "serious shortcomings" and systemic failures in its response to the fire.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was not firefighters that deregulated building safety standards, ignored the concerns of tenants, or who put flammable cladding on Grenfell Tower.