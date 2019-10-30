'There was a serious lack of common sense'

Video

Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire, including those who lost relatives, have called for further, faster change in the wake of the tragedy.

In an emotional press conference, in response to a report following the first phase of an inquiry, they called for an overhaul of the London Fire Brigade.

They expressed anger that the building was not evacuated earlier, and at comments made by the brigade's Commisser Dany Cotton to the inquiry that she would not have changed anything about the brigade's response on the night.

She said today that "knowing what we know now" about the cladding that was used in Grenfell tower, "clearly we are doing things differently".