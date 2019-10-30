'We are truly sorry we couldn't save everyone's life that night'
Grenfell Tower fire: 'We are truly sorry we couldn't save everyone's life that night'

London Fire Brigade chief Dany Cotton has welcomed a critical report on the Grenfell tower fire, but said that the building "failed spectacularly".

Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said the absence of a plan to evacuate the tower was a "major omission" by the LFB and more lives could have been saved had the "stay-put" policy been abandoned sooner.

