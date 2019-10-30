Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell Tower fire: 'We are truly sorry we couldn't save everyone's life that night'
London Fire Brigade chief Dany Cotton has welcomed a critical report on the Grenfell tower fire, but said that the building "failed spectacularly".
Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said the absence of a plan to evacuate the tower was a "major omission" by the LFB and more lives could have been saved had the "stay-put" policy been abandoned sooner.
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-50236074/grenfell-tower-fire-we-are-truly-sorry-we-couldn-t-save-everyone-s-life-that-nightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window