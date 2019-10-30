Three minutes to find a Muslim soulmate

Video

Some young Muslims in London are turning to speed dating to find love.

A recent session was billed as a "super fun speed dater" with organisers Mmm Dating stating the session was "tailor made with love for single Muslims aged 20s, 30s seeking marriage and companionship."

Some Muslim societies, including in the UK, still rely on family introductions to meet a spouse.

While there are dating apps specifically aimed at Muslims, those attending the event - many out of curiosity rather than a bid to find a spouse - said they appreciated the chance to meet potential partners in real life and ask questions specific to their faith.

BBC Asian Network's Anisa Kadri reports.