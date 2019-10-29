Cockroaches, mould and drugs on London estate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cockroaches, mould and drugs on London estate

Residents in a 1960s block surrounded by redevelopment say they are "being left to rot" by Barnet Council.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 Oct 2019