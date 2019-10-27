Molly Russell: Did her death change social media?

Video

Molly Russell was just 14 when she took her own life. After she died her family found graphic posts about suicide and self-harm on her Instagram account.

Her father Ian spoke out, making headlines around the world and forcing Instagram into a promise to remove the most harmful content.

Now, Ian Russell has taken his message to the US, to meet other bereaved families and find out if the tech giant has kept its word. The BBC followed him on his journey.

Further information and support for anyone affected by the issues raised in this video can be found through the BBC Action Line.

Filmed and edited by Tony Smith

Produced by Angus Crawford