'If you don't stay positive, you're likely to lose'

Ismail Ahmed, the CEO of WorldRemit - a global digital money transfer service operating in six continents - has been named the most influential black Briton.

The Powerlist 2020 covers the most powerful people of African and African Caribbean heritage in the UK and includes grime artist Stormzy and the Duchess of Sussex.

Adina Campbell went to meet him to hear about his journey from Somaliland to picking strawberries and becoming a fintech CEO.