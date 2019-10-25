The Wave: An inland surfing revolution?

Media player
The Wave: Inland surfing lake opens near Bristol
An inland surfing lake has opened near Bristol.
The Wave can generate up to 1,000 waves an hour and provides a gentle swell for aspiring surfers and fast, hollow waves for veteran surfers.
Alongside raising awareness of environmental issues, those behind The Wave hope to inspire social change.
25 Oct 2019
