The Wave: An inland surfing revolution?
Video

The Wave: Inland surfing lake opens near Bristol

An inland surfing lake has opened near Bristol.

The Wave can generate up to 1,000 waves an hour and provides a gentle swell for aspiring surfers and fast, hollow waves for veteran surfers.

Alongside raising awareness of environmental issues, those behind The Wave hope to inspire social change.

  • 25 Oct 2019