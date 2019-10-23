'I came to the UK hiding inside a lorry'
Ahmad al-Rashid travelled from Syria to the UK in 2015. After 55 days, he made it to Britain hiding in the back of a lorry.

He recalls his journey, which was featured in a BBC documentary, following the news that 39 bodies were found in a refrigerated lorry trailer in Essex.

