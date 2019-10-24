Media player
BAME women in the police force: 'There aren't many women of colour'
Less than 2 percent of full time female police officers in England and Wales are from black, Asian or minority backgrounds (BAME), according to Home Office figures for the year leading up to March 2019.
In September, the Government committed to increasing police officer numbers by launching a campaign to recruit 20,000 more people over the next three years.
24 Oct 2019
