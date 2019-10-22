PM: 'We will pause this legislation'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson reacts to Brexit bill timetable rejection

MPs voted for Boris Johnson's Brexit deal but against the three-day timetable he proposed.

The prime minister said he was "disappointed" and would pause the legislation until he had spoken to EU member states.

Live updates on Brexit here.

  • 22 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Corbyn: Commons will not be 'bounced' on Brexit