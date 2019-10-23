Jack Letts: Parents 'no idea' of his condition

Video

The parents of Jack Letts, who left the UK to join the Islamic State group as a teenager, say they believe their son is still being held in a Kurdish prison in north-east Syria but they are not getting any information through official channels.

John Letts and Sally Lane said they were dependent on journalists' reports for any news about their son, dubbed Jihadi Jack in the media.

Mr Letts told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "No-one informs us of anything. So the only thing we can rely on is social media or journalists on the ground."

Jack Letts left IS territory in 2017 and has said he did not believe he killed anyone. His parents deny he went to fight and instead say he was motivated by humanitarian reasons.

