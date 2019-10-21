'William and I are on different paths'

Media player
Prince Harry on William: 'We are on different paths'
The Duke of Sussex has responded to speculation about a rift between him and his brother.
Prince Harry said, in an ITV documentary, that the two were "on different paths at the moment" but he loved William "dearly".
Harry & Meghan: An African Journey was an ITN Productions/ITV News programme for ITV.
21 Oct 2019
