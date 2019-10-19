Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hyde Park to Parliament in 60 seconds
Supporters of the People's Vote campaign have marched through central London to call for a "final say" vote on Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal.
They say they want to check that the UK is happy to leave the EU under the terms negotiated by the PM.
This video shows the route of the march, with six minutes of footage compressed into 60 seconds.
-
19 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window