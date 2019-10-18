Media player
Catching 'county lines' drugs gangs
Police have made a record number of arrests in a week-long push to tackle so-called county lines drug gangs.
Officers arrested 743 people and seized drugs worth over £400,000, 12 guns and dozens of other weapons.
The operation, by forces across England and Wales, resulted in the "disruption" of 49 "deal lines", police said.
BBC home affairs correspondent Tom Symonds joined West Midlands Police as it tried to stop gangs.
