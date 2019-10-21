Video

Akira, 23, was separated from her family by the care system for 15 years. Her younger sister Charntay was adopted abroad, whilst Akira remained in London.

This year, Akira began her mission to bring her sister Charntay back to the UK. They told BBC Radio 5 Live about their journey to be reunited.

Akira now sits on the Children in Care Council, helping young care leavers and finding ways to improve the system.

Filmed and edited by Samhar Gowhar.