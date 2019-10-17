BA passengers: Cabin fumes affected our health
Video

Passengers on a British Airways flight to Valencia which filled with smoke mid-air have told the BBC they are still experiencing breathing difficulties two months on.

BA said it could not comment for legal reasons. It said it was waiting for the outcome of a Spanish air accident investigation, which is examining why the cabin of flight BA422 to Valencia in August filled with smoke shortly before landing.

Transport Correspondent Tom Burridge reports.

