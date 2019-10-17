‘I wanted to put the Iraq war on trial’

Video

Katharine Gun worked as a translator for GCHQ, the UK government's communications headquarters.

She was sacked in 2003 after revealing a secret email to a UK newspaper and faced a charge of breaching the Official Secrets Act. She was cleared of the charge when the prosecution offered no evidence.

Ms Gun told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that she has few regrets about what she did.

Her story has now being made into a film, Official Secrets, starring Keira Knightley.

