Racist abuse of England stars 'utterly disgusting'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Racist abuse of England stars 'utterly disgusting'

Pupils at Raheem Sterling's old school give their reaction to the abuse England players faced in Bulgaria.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Oct 2019