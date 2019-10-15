Media player
Prince William and Kate travel by auto rickshaw in Pakistan
The Duke and Duchess Cambridge travelled by auto rickshaw during their royal visit to Islamabad, Pakistan.
The royal couple arrived for a special reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.
