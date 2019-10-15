Racist abuse of England stars 'utterly disgusting'

Media player
Pupils at Raheem Sterling's former secondary school have told the BBC how his reaction to racism motivates them as footballers and young men.
The England striker was again subjected to racist chanting while playing for his country against Bulgaria, but played on and scored two goals in the 6-0 win.
15 Oct 2019
