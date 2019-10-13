Blind climber leads sea stack acsent
Blind climber leads 450ft sea stack acsent

British paraclimber Jesse Dufton says he is the first blind climber to lead a team up the 450ft Old Man of Hoy in Orkney.

  • 13 Oct 2019