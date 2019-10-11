'Nothing else will keep you going like laughter'
Billy Connolly: 'Nothing else will keep you going like laughter'

Billy Connolly retired from stand-up in 2018, six years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. In a new book, he shares his love of drawing, reflects on his decades of live comedy and talks about living with his illness.

