Billy Connolly: 'Nothing else will keep you going like laughter'
Billy Connolly retired from stand-up in 2018, six years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. In a new book, he shares his love of drawing, reflects on his decades of live comedy and talks about living with his illness.
11 Oct 2019
Share
