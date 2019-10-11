'I run at night to avoid judgement'
Runner with cerebral palsy 'scared' of being judged

Adam Selvey has cerebral palsy and only runs at night to avoid being stared at.

On Sunday he's taking on a half marathon and will run in the daylight for the first time since he was a teenager.

The 22-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live he tries to hide his disability because he is "so scared of judgement".

