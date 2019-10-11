Manchester stabbing 'random and brutal'

Media player
Manchester Arndale stabbings 'random and brutal'
Police say they're not looking for anybody else in relation to the incident that left four people hurt.
A man, 41, is being held on suspicion of terror offences.
Speaking at a press conference, Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said it was "bound to bring back memories of the awful events of 2017".
11 Oct 2019
