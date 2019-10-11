Nazanin's daughter cuts 'welcome home' cake with dad

Media player
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter cuts 'welcome home' cake with her dad
The five-year-old daughter of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran has appeared at a press conference after returning to the UK – bringing her own "welcome home" cake.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's British-born daughter, Gabriella – who has been living with her grandparents in Tehran – returned on Thursday to start school in the UK.
11 Oct 2019
