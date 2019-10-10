Protester delays flight.
Extinction Rebellion protester delays London City flight

A protester delayed a flight from London City Airport to Dublin, by standing up and refusing to sit down.

The plane was taxied back to the gate where the man was removed by police.

Extinction Rebellion has vowed to shut down the airport.

