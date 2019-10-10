Extinction Rebellion protester delays flight

Video

A climate change activist had to be taken off a flight as part of protests by Extinction Rebellion at London City Airport.

The flight, which was delayed by nearly two hours, was about to take off when the man refused to take his seat.

Activists are attempting to "shut down" the east London airport for three days to highlight what they claim is the "incompatibility" of its planned £2bn expansion with meeting the government's legally-binding commitment to go net carbon neutral by 2050.