Euromillions winner Neil Trotter on what he did with his £108m jackpot
One ticket-holder in the UK has won £170m in the country's biggest ever lottery win in Tuesday night's Euromillions draw.
A winner has yet to come forward and players are being urged to check their tickets.
Neil Trotter won £107.9m on the Euromillions lottery in 2014.
10 Oct 2019
