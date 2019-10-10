“I was called a whore"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I was called a whore' says woman harassed over in-flight messenger

A woman travelling on Virgin Atlantic says she was sexually harassed over their in-flight messaging system by another passenger.

Virgin has apologised and said the are phasing out the system.

Jessica Van Meir was called a "whore" and told to "slit her wrists" after speaking out about her experience on social media.

She spoke to the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

  • 10 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Overcoming sexual harassment at the barbers