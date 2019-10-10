Rooney - Vardy row makes it into Liz Truss speech

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Colleen Rooney - Rebekah Vardy Instagram row makes it into Liz Truss speech
The UK's international trade secretary made a joke about the row between two wives of footballers, as she opened a Commonwealth trade event.
Coleen Rooney has claimed that someone using Rebekah Vardy's Instagram account leaked stories about her to a tabloid newspaper.
-
10 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-49997189/colleen-rooney-rebekah-vardy-instagram-row-makes-it-into-liz-truss-speechRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window