'Our kids are feared': One community on knife crime

'Our kids are feared': Knife crime's impact on one London borough
The borough of Haringey in north London has one of the highest rates of knife crime in the capital.
The BBC's Clive Myrie hears from community members - including teachers, a retired policewoman, a bus driver and a social worker - about their experiences and perceptions of knife crime.
10 Oct 2019
