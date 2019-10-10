'Our kids are feared': One community on knife crime
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Our kids are feared': Knife crime's impact on one London borough

The borough of Haringey in north London has one of the highest rates of knife crime in the capital.

The BBC's Clive Myrie hears from community members - including teachers, a retired policewoman, a bus driver and a social worker - about their experiences and perceptions of knife crime.

  • 10 Oct 2019
Go to next video: 'Why me?': Trauma of a teenage stabbing survivor