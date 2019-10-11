The men who have lost loved ones to knife crime
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Men who lost loved ones to knife crime

There were 43,516 knife crime offences in England and Wales in the 12 months ending March 2019.

These men have all lost a son or brother to knife crime, and describe the devastating impact on those left behind.

First broadcast on the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

  • 11 Oct 2019
Go to next video: 'Our kids are feared': One community on knife crime