'I had my jaw in my hands'

Emily Eccles was left holding her jaw in her hands after a riding accident
15-year-old Emily Eccles was left with injuries so bad that her surgeon described it as the "worst he'd seen outside a war zone". She was out riding for the first time when an accident split her jaw in two.
She underwent reconstructive surgery at Sheffield Children's Hospital, and has made a fast recovery.
Emily, her mum and her doctor Ricardo Mohammed-Ali told BBC Breakfast what happened.
09 Oct 2019
