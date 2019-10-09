The celebrity barber 'shaping up' young people
Video

Mark Maciver is barber to the stars, including Anthony Joshua and Stormzy.

But he is also on a mission to help young people, and runs a number of schemes designed to encourage primarily young black boys to do something positive with their lives.

